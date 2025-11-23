default-cbs-image
Hildeby stopped the three shots he faced in relief during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Hildeby didn't have a lot of work in this game, although he entered when the game was out of reach for Toronto. Hildeby should remain as the backup netminder behind Joseph Woll until Anthony Stolarz (upper body) is ready to return.

