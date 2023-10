Hildeby was returned to AHL Toronto on Monday.

Hildeby posted an 11-9-0 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 21 games with Farjestad BK of the SHL during the 2022-23 season. The 22-year-old netminder is poised to play in his first full AHL campaign after appearing in two contests with the Marlies last season.