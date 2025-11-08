Hildeby will be summoned from AHL Toronto on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Hildeby will be the backup behind Anthony Stolarz in Saturday's home game against Boston. The 24-year-old Hildeby has a 2-2-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and an .890 save percentage through five minor-league appearances this campaign. Hildeby could make his NHL season debut when Toronto hosts Carolina on Sunday.