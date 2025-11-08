Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Set to join big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby will be summoned from AHL Toronto on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Hildeby will be the backup behind Anthony Stolarz in Saturday's home game against Boston. The 24-year-old Hildeby has a 2-2-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and an .890 save percentage through five minor-league appearances this campaign. Hildeby could make his NHL season debut when Toronto hosts Carolina on Sunday.
