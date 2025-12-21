Hildeby will patrol the blue paint in Dallas on Sunday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Hildeby is 2-4-3 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.85 GAA over 12 appearances in 2025-26. The 24-year-old will have a tough test Sunday against the Stars, who rank second in the NHL with 3.47 goals per game. This is the second half of a back-to-back for Toronto, while Dallas last played Friday, which only adds to the challenge for Hildeby.