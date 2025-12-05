Hildeby is expected to get the starting nod against the Canadiens at home Saturday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Hildeby came into Thursday's clash versus Carolina in relief of the injured Joseph Woll (lower body), stopping all nine shots he faced. With Anthony Stolarz (upper body) also sidelined, the Leafs may have to give the 24-year-old Hildeby a heavy dose of starts heading into the Christmas break.