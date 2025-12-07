Hildeby made 33 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday.

The only goal that got past Hildeby came on a jam play by Cole Caufield on a second period power play. He was especially sharp that frame -- the Leafs were pinned in their own end for most of the period, and the shots were 14-3 in favor of the Habs. Hildeby will be the starter for at least a week with Joseph Woll on the shelf with a lower body injury.