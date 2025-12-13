Hildeby is expected to patrol the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, according to Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

Hildeby will make his fourth straight start, as Anthony Stolarz (upper body) and Joseph Woll (lower body) are both out of action. Hildeby is 2-2-3 over 10 appearances this season. He will face the Oilers, who are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.32 goals per game.