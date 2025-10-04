Hildeby will defend the road goal in Detroit for Saturday's preseason finale, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hildeby is in a battle for the backup job to start the season in Toronto as Joseph Woll (personal) has no timetable for his return. James Reimer, Hildeby's competition for the backup role to Anthony Stolarz, will backup Hildeby against the Red Wings on Saturday. Hildeby was 3-3-0 with a 3.32 GAA and a .872 save percentage in 2024-25 in six regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25.