Hildeby inked a three-year, $2.525 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

A restricted free agent prior to signing this new deal, Hildeby's new contract is a two-way for the first two seasons, and it converts to a one-way in 2027-28. The 24-year-old appeared in six regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25, posting a 3-3-0 record, 3.32 GAA and .872 save percentage. Hildeby fared better in the minors, going 16-9-4 with a .908 save percentage and a 2.55 GAA. The Swedish netminder is No. 3 on the organizational depth chart behind Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll, so Hildeby will likely continue to be the top option with AHL Toronto for the foreseeable future.