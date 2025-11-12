Hildeby stopped 19 of 21 shots after entering Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Boston at the start of the second period. He drew into the clash because starter Anthony Stolarz left the game due to an upper-body injury.

Hildeby had come off a 42-save performance on Sunday. There is no timetable for Stolarz's return, but head coach Craig Berube believes the injury is mild. Hildeby will obviously remain with the big club until Stolarz can go. Joseph Woll (personal) is playing Wednesday in the AHL, which tees up a possible Thursday return for him.