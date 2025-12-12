Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Tough luck loss to Sharks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday.
Hildeby made several great saves, including stoning Ty Dellandrea on a first period penalty shot to keep the game scoreless. And he did his best in the third when the Sharks outshot the Maple Leafs 11-5, but John Klingberg notched the tying goal at 18:35 with the extra attacker on the ice. Hildeby is 1-0-2 in three starts over the last six days, including one by shutout and with just four goals allowed in that span.
