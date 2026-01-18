default-cbs-image
HIldeby made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Jets on Saturday.

HIldeby has really turned his season around, at least short term. He's 3-1-1 in his last five after going 2-5-3 in nine starts (13 appearances). We want to see a bit more consistency from Hildeby, but we like what see so far.

