Hildeby made 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday.

Hildeby made several great saves, including stoning Ty Dellandrea on a first period penalty shot to keep the game scoreless. Hildeby did his best in the third when the Sharks outshot the Maple Leafs 11-5, but John Klingberg notched the tying goal at 18:35 with the extra attacker on the ice. Hildeby is 1-0-2 in three starts over the last six days, including one shutout win and just four total goals allowed.