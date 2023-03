Hildeby was reassigned AHL Toronto from the Swedish Hockey League's Farjestad on Thursday.

Hildeby had a 2.26 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 21 games with Farjestad in 2022-23. The Maple Leafs took him with the No. 122 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto back in July.