Timashov tallied a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

He tapped in a pass from Adam Brooks in the second period. More notably, Timashov skated a season-low 2:49 over seven shifts. The 23-year-old is no lock for the lineup in any given game, and rarely sees much playing time under head coach Sheldon Keefe. Despite the limited role, he has nine points and 69 hits in 31 games this season.