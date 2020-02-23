Maple Leafs' Dmytro Timashov: Hits waivers
Timashov was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The 23-year-old has seen a limited role with the big club this campaign, accumulating nine points, 34 shots and 83 hits across 8:06 of average ice time in 39 games. Timashov will likely finished the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Toronto should he go unclaimed off waivers.
