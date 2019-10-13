Maple Leafs' Dmytro Timashov: Impressing in limited time
Timashov delivered a two-assist effort Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.
He also finished plus-2 and delivered three hits. Timashov moves in and out of the lineup on the Leafs' fourth line, so this performance might earn him a little extra playing time. After all, he does have three points in three games so far. We'll see. Timashov has no fantasy value until he can score regular playing time.
