Maple Leafs' Dmytro Timashov: Makes immediate impact
Timashov recorded a secondary assist in his NHL debut Wednesday, contributing to a 5-3 home win over the Senators.
The 23-year-old winger is an interesting fantasy option since he played extensively in the Swedish Hockey league, QMJHL and AHL before this successful NHL debut. Last season, he finished third on the Marlies in points with 49 (14 goals, 35 assists) through 72 minor-league contests. It's going to be difficult for him to consistently generate offense as a fourth-liner who'll be hard-pressed to hit 10 minutes per game most nights, but so far, so good.
