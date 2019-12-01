Play

Timashov had a two-game point streak snapped Saturday in a 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.

Overall, Timashev has just six points in 19 games, so his fantasy value is limited for now. New coach Sheldon Keefe is turning the Leafs' offensive weapons loose. That means Timashov's ice time will be restricted -- there's only so much to go around.

