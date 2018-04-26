Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Becomes non-factor as season ends

Moore was a healthy scratch in 13 of the final 15 regular season games and appeared in just two postseason contests.

The 37-year-old fell out of favor down the stretch and the team's acquisition of Tomas Plekanec certainly didn't help. Moore finished the season with six goals and 12 points, the lowest point total of his career. The clock is ticking on his NHL career, and it seems to have already expired on his fantasy value.