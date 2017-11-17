Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Not adding much offensively

Moore has recorded a lone helper in his previous five outings.

After beating out Eric Fehr for the fourth-line center role, Moore has struggled to produce in the offensive zone with a mere two points in his last 10 matchups. While the 37-year-old's role is not to be a goal scorer, one has to imagine the club will want to youngsters Josh Leivo and Nikita Soshnikov a look sooner rather than later.