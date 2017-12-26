Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Struggling as calendar turns
Moore has no points in 10 games for December.
Moore saw a lot more time in December than usual, as he'd been alternating on and off the fourth line every couple games prior to this point. His value is linked to his defensive ability, not his offensive chops.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Two points Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Not adding much offensively•
-
Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Gets goal in first game•
-
Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Signs one-year contract Saturday•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Expected to suit up Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...