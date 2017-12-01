Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Two points Thursday
Moore picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win at Edmonton.
Both of Moore's points came in the opening frame, as he took advantage of Edmonton backup Laurent Brossoit in the netminder's first start since Cam Talbot (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. The 37-year-old forward has nine points in 18 games, but he's unlikely to sustain that pace after failing to reach 30 in a season since the 2010-11 campaign.
