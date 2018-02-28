Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Will see ice time drop even more

Moore scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Moore has seen action in 47 games this season, but he's not a coach favorite. He's just not a Mike Babcock guy. The arrival of Tomas Plekanec all but reduces his limited ice time to zero. There's no fantasy value here.

