Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Will see ice time drop even more
Moore scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Moore has seen action in 47 games this season, but he's not a coach favorite. He's just not a Mike Babcock guy. The arrival of Tomas Plekanec all but reduces his limited ice time to zero. There's no fantasy value here.
