Hunt was brought in by the Leafs from the Avalanche on Monday in a swap for Denis Malgin.

Hunt is currently stuck in a 10-game pointless streak and managed just one point in 25 games for the Avs. It will be Hunt's third team this season after he was previously picked up off the waiver wire by Colorado from the Rangers. Given his limited offensive upside, Hunt shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value.