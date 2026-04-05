Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Bite to game working for team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowan scored a goal Saturday in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Kings.
The young forward has amped up the edge in his game, and he's been throwing his weight around. Cowan picked up a roughing penalty in the first period and posted three hits in the contest. He's on a modest three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists). Overall, Cowan has 10 goals, 16 assists, 87 shots on net and 68 hits through 61 NHL outings.
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