Cowan scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

He added three shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Cowan's off to a quick start to 2026-27, collecting a goal and three points in the Leafs' first two games, and a consistent spot in the middle six and on the second power-play unit positions the 21-year-old winger to take a big step forward with his production after he delivered 11 goals and 29 points in 66 regular-season games as a rookie last season.