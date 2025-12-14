default-cbs-image
Cowan scored a goal in a 6-3 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

Cowan chipped in a rebound in the first period to tie the game 1-1. He's skating on the Leafs fourth line with Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz. It's an aggressive trio, but Cowan's best work will come in the top six. Long term, he remains a solid keeper play. But he has just one goal and one assist in his last six games (eight shots) and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 23 games overall.

