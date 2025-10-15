default-cbs-image
Cowan picked up an assist Tuesday in a 7-4 win over Nashville.

He got the secondary assist on Auston Matthews' game winner. It was Cowan's first NHL point. The 20-year-old from Mt. Brydges, Ontario has not looked out of place on the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. At this rate, Cowan could be a solid waiver grab.

