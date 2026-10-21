Cowan had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The goal came shorthanded to push the score to 4-1. Cowan became the first Maple Leafs player age 21 or younger to score a shortie since Mitch Marner on Feb. 14, 2019. It was also his first NHL three-point game. Cowan is sitting fourth in Leafs scoring with 10 points (four games, six assists) in 11 games. He already has 23 shots in that span. We don't expect Cowan to maintain this pace, but the kid has outperformed expectations at every level.