Cowan scored a goal Saturday in a 7-2 victory over the Penguins.

Cowan had passed to William Nylander in the slot; he immediately passed the puck back to the young winger, who was off-balance in the right circle, but the kid made no mistake. Cowan is looking more and more comfortable in a top-six deployment since his return from the AHL, and he has four points (two goals, two assists) and 11 shots in his last five games.