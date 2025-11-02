Cowan scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Flyers.

It was Cowan's first NHL goal just 33 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1, taking a pass off the rush from John Tavares and forcing Dan Vladar from the game. Cowan has three points in his last five games, and he appears to be gaining confidence in his first season in the NHL. That isn't enough to make him a regular in redraft formats, but his dynasty value is as good as ever.