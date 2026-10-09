Cowan scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Cowan was moved up to the second line for this contest, trading places with Gavin McKenna. The move paid off early, as Cowan's tally put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-0 early in the first period. Through five contests, the 21-year-old winger has two goals, two assists, 11 shots on net, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating. If he can stick in the top six, Cowan has breakout potential this year, but Toronto is still mixing and matching the line combinations to find some consistent success.