Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Goal in expanded role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowan scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
Cowan stepped into a top-six gig and performed immediately. He has a modest two-game, two-point streak on the go. Cowan is 22nd on the NHL rookie scoring list with 19 points, including eight goals. But he could climb that list quickly if he sticks with John Tavares and Matthew Knies.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Poised for bigger role•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Tallies opening goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: First career game winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: First goal in eight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Chips in rebound•
-
Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Four points in last five games•