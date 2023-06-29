Cowan was selected 28th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Cowan is a greasy player who may have been a bit of a reach at 28th -- his walk down to the draft floor from the nose bleed seats is all you need to know. Still, Cowan is a relentless skater with incredible compete who isn't afraid to shove a glove into a guy's face after the whistle. He's in the London Knights (OHL) system and the Hunter boys do a great job developing NHL talent. Cowan is a long way away from the NHL, though, so there's no need for fantasy managers to draft him now.