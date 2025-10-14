Cowan fired one shot on goal in 14:05 of ice time in his NHL debut Monday in a 3-2 loss to Detroit.

He added some much needed energy Monday -- he made a block on his first shift and then levelled a hit to create a turnover. Cowan showed real chemistry with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the top line late in the game. "A great game," head coach Craig Berube said after the contest. "Five-foot (passes) all over the ice. He's totally different (than last year), way more confident. Direct. Skating way better." Bobby McMann also saw time on the top line and set up a Matthew Knies goal. But this gig could quickly become Cowan's if he can keep this strong play up.