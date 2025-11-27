Cowan scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Cowan tallied with 3:17 left in the third period to answer a Zach Werenski goal. Over five games since he was recalled from AHL Toronto, Cowan has earned a goal and two helpers, one point shy of matching his total from his first stint in the NHL this season. Overall, the 20-year-old has two goals, five assists, 28 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating over 15 appearances. There will be some bumps in the road as the rookie adjusts to the NHL, but he should get sufficient ice time to make his presence felt.