Cowan was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Cowan was sent to AHL Toronto on Monday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club ahead of Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against the Canadiens. The 20-year-old was productive with OHL London last year, recording 29 goals and 40 assists over 46 regular-season appearances before generating 13 goals and 26 assists across 17 postseason outings. He'll likely have an opportunity to make his NHL debut early in the 2025-26 campaign.