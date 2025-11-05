Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Sent to minors
By RotoWire Staff
Cowan was assigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Cowan saw fairly regular playing time with the Maple Leafs over the first few weeks of the year, and he recorded a goal, three assists, 13 hits and four blocked shots while averaging 12:33 of ice time. He'll be sent down after Scott Laughton (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, but Cowan will be a candidate to rejoin the Maple Leafs at some point if they need additional depth.