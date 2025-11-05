Cowan was assigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

Cowan saw fairly regular playing time with the Maple Leafs over the first few weeks of the year, and he recorded a goal, three assists, 13 hits and four blocked shots while averaging 12:33 of ice time. He'll be sent down after Scott Laughton (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, but Cowan will be a candidate to rejoin the Maple Leafs at some point if they need additional depth.