Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan: Tallies opening goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowan scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Cowan has scored three goals over the last four games despite playing in the bottom six. He's seen an uptick in power-play time on the second unit, though he hasn't earned a point with the man advantage all season. The 20-year-old winger is at seven goals, 14 points, 55 shots on net, 40 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 34 appearances.
