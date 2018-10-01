Maple Leafs' Emerson Clark: Heads to Marlies
Clark was sent to the AHL Marlies after attending Toronto's training camp, reports the Toronto Sun.
The small, but tenacious journeyman winger split time last season between the ECHL and AHL. Clark managed 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 48 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2017-18.
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...