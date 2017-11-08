Fehr has been loaned to AHL San Diego -- rather than Toronto's minor-league affiliate, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Its an interesting move for the two clubs as Fehr remains under contract with the Maple Leafs. It could be as simple as the amount of depth with the Marlies not providing the veteran an opportunity or it could be a precursor to a trade deal down the road. Either way, the NHL doesn't seem to be in the winger's immediate future.