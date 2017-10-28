Fehr was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Initially, it was believed that Fehr -- who has recorded a mere five games in the past two seasons with the Buds -- was to put in a request for unconditional waivers to be released from the team and avoid a stint with the AHL's Marlies. Either way, his days of getting meaningful playing time in the NHL and hitting 30-odd points seem to be far back in the rear-view mirror.