Maple Leafs' Eric Fehr: Struggling to impress
Fehr caught the eye of coaching staff in scrimmages over the weekend but remains on the bubble to make the Leafs this season, reports the Toronto Sun.
Fehr's age and lack of foot speed beside a fast and young Toronto forward corps will make it tough for him to make the team come October. It remains to be seen how much preseason action he'll get once games start Tuesday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...