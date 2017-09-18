Play

Fehr caught the eye of coaching staff in scrimmages over the weekend but remains on the bubble to make the Leafs this season, reports the Toronto Sun.

Fehr's age and lack of foot speed beside a fast and young Toronto forward corps will make it tough for him to make the team come October. It remains to be seen how much preseason action he'll get once games start Tuesday.

