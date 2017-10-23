Fehr was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Fehr appears to have lost out on the position battle against Dominic Moore for the fourth-line center role. The veteran never seemed to fit within coach Mike Babcock's system considering he has logged just five games in the last two seasons with Toronto. If he goes unclaimed, the 32-year-old could ask for his unconditional release, rather than report to AHL Toronto.