Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick were traded to the Leafs from the Capitals in exchange for Rasmus Sandin on Tuesday.

Gustafsson has excelled in a more offensive role for the Caps this season following the injury to John Carlson (face). In 61 games this year, the 30-year-old Gustafsson has generated seven goals and 31 assists, including 11 power-play points. With his new club, Gustafsson should be in the mix for power-play minutes, though the acquisition of Jake McCabe has created a crowded blue line for Toronto.