Gustafsson recorded an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

This was the the first point in six games for Gustafsson following his trade from the Capitals. The journeyman's best season was in 2018-19, when he dropped 60 points in 79 games for the Blackhawks, but the constant shuffling between teams has made it tough for him to reach new heights offensively. Worse yet, his TOI has dropped to 14:06 since being traded to Toronto after he registered 20:22 TOI and a 38-point output with the Caps.