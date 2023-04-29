Gustafsson (upper body) is slated to return for Game 6 against Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star.
Gustafsson last played April 8 due to the injury. He had seven goals and 42 points in 70 regular-season contests between Washington and Toronto. The Maple Leafs are projected to use seven defensemen Saturday, so forward Sam Lafferty is expected to be a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Out again•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Remains out for Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Out again Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Not participating in Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Won't return Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Erik Gustafsson: Won't play Tuesday•