Gustafsson (upper body) is slated to return for Game 6 against Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star.

Gustafsson last played April 8 due to the injury. He had seven goals and 42 points in 70 regular-season contests between Washington and Toronto. The Maple Leafs are projected to use seven defensemen Saturday, so forward Sam Lafferty is expected to be a healthy scratch.