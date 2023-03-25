Gustafsson is not with the Maple Leafs on Saturday as he is dealing with a personal matter, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Gustafsson went to Washington on a family matter, as he was dealt from the Capitals at the trade deadline. He will not play against Carolina on Saturday. Gustafsson has an assist in eight games with the Maple Leafs, after scoring seven goals and adding 31 helpers in 61 games with Washington before the trade.