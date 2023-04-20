Gustafsson (upper body) won't play in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Lightning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Gustafsson will miss his fifth straight game with the injury. It's not clear when he'll be ready to play, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 3 on Saturday.
